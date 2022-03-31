In summer 2021, M&M’S announced its newest flavor innovation, M&M’S Crunchy Cookie, would be hitting shelves in March 2022. To celebrate the anticipated release of M&M’S Crunchy Cookie, the iconic candy brand is partnering with one of America’s most beloved cookie creators, Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, to release 100, one-time-only cookies hand-baked by the celebrated baker as part of a limited cookie drop.

The M&M’S x Christina Tosi Crunchy Cookie Crunchy Cookie features a vanilla cookie base studded with M&M’S Crunchy Cookie candies in the center, the cookie is surrounded by even more cookie goodness on top with mini, crispy, chocolate chip cookies.

The cookies can now be claimed here—but act fast, as there are only 100 of them!



