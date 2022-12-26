PeaTos and Paramount Consumer Products have announced a promotional partnership featuring PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings timed to the theatrical release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on August 4, 2023.

PeaTos’ Crunchy Pizza Rings 3-oz. size bag packages will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as the characters prepare for their latest theatrical release. All four PeaTos flavors will be sold in-store indisplays prominently featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle visuals. PeaTos Crunchy Pizza Rings and select variety packages, to be sold online at Amazon.com and other e-retail outlets, will also feature a special branded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles box design going straight to the consumer’s door. PeaTos’ Crunch Pizza Rings will be available for pre-order to retailers in Q1 2023.

“PeaTos is beyond excited to partner with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a franchise that is well-loved by kids and people of all ages,” said PeaTos founder and CEO Nick Desai. “This exciting collaboration is the perfect fit for our brand, which is one of the fastest growing snack brands in the nation. While adults love and appreciate PeaTos’ nutritional value, we know everyone will love the awesome crunchy taste of PeaTos just as much as they love these heroes on a half shell. Already, we have early interest from several national retailers who are eager to bring these maximum impact merchandising promotions in-store to help attract shoppers and increase sales.”

“Expanding in the snacking category with PeaTos and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is incredibly exciting,” says Priya Mukhedkar, senior vice president, global toys & packaged goods, Paramount consumer products & experiences. “PeaTos is a brand that is very intentional with its ingredients and will certainly appeal to the multigenerational audience that has loved this franchise for many years.”

The all-new plant-based 2022 PeaTos line includes four flavors in two familiar forms: Crunchy Onion Rings, a savory snack with just a hint of sweet; Crunchy No-Cheese Curls, a cheesy classic; Crunchy Fiery Curls, where serious heat meets serious crunch; and the all-new Crunchy Pizza Rings, a mix of tomato and cheese flavors. PeaTos can be found in a choice of curls or rings and in single-serve, bulk, and variety multipacks. PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the texture of dairy using only 100% plant-based ingredients.

In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a notorious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. The film is produced by Seth Rogen.