Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.1800flowersinc.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99-$69.99

Product Snapshot: In celebration of Pride Month, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has once again joined forces with GLAAD, the leading LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization, to help create a world where everyone can live the life they love. Now through June 30, 2022, customers can shop from a collection of 14 curated items created to help friends and family celebrate their Pride. The company will donate 20% of the net proceeds from all purchases from this Pride Collection to GLAAD. As part of the campaign, customers can also make cash donations to the organization.

To further support the LGBTQ+ community, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has made a $25,000 donation to GLAAD. Since 2007, the company has directed more than $200,000 in monetary and in-kind donations to support the organization's groundbreaking work.

"At 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., we believe that embracing diversity, and celebrating the uniqueness of every individual, makes us a better company," says Tom Hartnett, president, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "We are proud to continue our relationship with GLAAD to raise awareness for its mission, to help amplify voices within the LGBTQ+ community, and to inspire our customers to give back, as we work together to help ensure there are no limits on love."

The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. 2022 Pride Collection features more than a dozen products from across the company's family of brands, ranging from $8.99 to $275.00, including:

Throughout the month, members of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. LGBTQ+ & Allies Employee Resource Group will walk in Pride parades throughout the country, host a listening and learning session with GLAAD for team members nationwide, and more.