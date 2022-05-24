With inflation and the Consumer Price Index reaching 1980s levels, 45% of grocery shoppers say they’re feeling the pinch on their finances. To learn how rising prices are affecting their grocery planning, 84.51°, the Cincinnati-based data powerhouse that helps Kroger and its partners create customer-centric shopper journeys, polled shoppers about their buying intentions.

With the Sweets & Snacks Expo kicking off in Chicago this week, the findings are timely. Here’s a taste of 84.51°’s Snacks & Sweets Supplement findings:

Have shoppers soured on snacks and candy?

When asked how they’re coping with grocery store price increases…

52% of shoppers say they’ve noticed price increases in snacks and candy. While that’s significant, they’re much more aware of rising prices in the dairy (82%), produce (78%), and deli/meat/fish (77%) categories.

64% say they’d cut back on snacks and candy “if money was tight.”

But crunching the sales numbers reveals a sweeter story…

Snacks say “so what” to a weakening economy.

Overall category sales have risen 9% YTD 2022.

Rice cakes, with a 29% YTD sales jump, lead the snacking surge, followed by Multipack Snack (23%), and berries (18%).

What are shoppers munching on — and why?

Fruit (70%), and potato chips (62%) lead the pack.

59% say “satisfying a craving” draws them to snacking.

74% say “taste and flavor” is more important than curbing their appetite (46%) or getting more protein (26%)

Why it matters: Getting your place on the plate

Knowing the nuances of shoppers’ snack and candy habits makes it easier to help them make better choices. For more actionable insights on snacking, check out “Are Sweets and Snacks Recession Proof?,” a special 84.51 expo supplement of Consumer Digest.

Learn more about how snacking behavior is likely to shift with inflation at the full report here.