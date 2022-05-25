Company: Undercover Snacks

Website: www.undercoverchocolate.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price:$8.89

Product Snapshot: Undercover Snacks announced that its best-selling, plant-based Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps have launched in all 73 Costco Wholesale locations in the Southeast Region. This is Undercover's second Costco launch, following their launch in Bay Area Costco's in February.

Undercover's new 13-oz. club sized bag, priced at $8.89, provides value for the brand's award-winning gluten-free, allergen-friendly, sustainably sourced treats. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps offer the perfect healthy indulgence, with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories.

"We are extremely excited to be expanding distribution of our Chocolate Quinoa Crisps at Costco Wholesale," said Diana Levy, founder, co-owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. "After our successful launch in the Bay Area in February, we are thrilled to offer our accessible, better-for-you brand across the Southeast Region as well. We believe that our expansive growth and ability to manufacture our own products has enabled us to generate the economies of scale needed to offer premium snacks at a great value to Costco customers."

Launched by Diana Levy in 2017, Undercover Snacks quickly established a foothold in the better-for-you snack and confection sector with its incredibly simple Chocolate Quinoa Crisps: crispy quinoa lightly covered in premium milk or dark chocolate. Inspired to build a business after two of her three chocolate-obsessed daughters were diagnosed with Celiac Disease, Diana focused on creating a line of snacks that not only tasted better than anything on the market, but also happened to be gluten-free, nut-free, and free of all major allergens except dairy used in the milk chocolate snacks. With strong demand immediately after initially launching in Whole Foods Market's Northeast region, the company built its own state-of-the-art production factory in New Jersey in late 2018, obtaining the highest level of SQF certification available for food safety and quality in 2019 and each year since. Undercover is sold in over 15,000 retail locations across North America, plus additional retailers in an expanding number of countries abroad. In addition to building its offline and online retail presence, the company is also focused on growing significantly in alternative channels including corporate offices, airlines, entertainment venues, food service sectors, and other places people consume snacks.



