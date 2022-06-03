Company: General Mills

Website: www.totinos.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: FaZe Clan Inc. and Totino's Pizza Rolls brand pizza snacks are teaming up to drop one of fans’ top requested Totino’s Pizza Roll flavors: FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken. The new snack is the latest iteration of the multi-year partnership between FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, and Totino's Pizza Rolls.

This latest collaboration from Totino’s and FaZe Clan was developed to snackify flavors gamers love, delivered in the perfect mess-free format.

“We are extremely proud to build upon our successful first year with Totino’s, and as we go into our second year together, we wanted to do something innovative and exciting we think all FaZe fans will love,” said FaZe Clan’s SVP of Partnerships, Adam Bauer. “Since the start of our partnership, we’ve continued to look for opportunities to give our community new ways to enjoy the brand and we cannot wait to launch one of the most requested flavors of Pizza Rolls to hit shelves yet.”

Fans can be the first to try the new Totino’s FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls June 3–5 when Totino’s rolls up at The Armory (located on Fairfax and Melrose in Los Angeles)—FaZe Clan’s immersive gaming lounge and retail pop-up in partnership with NTWRK and Shopify—in a custom-wrapped food truck.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with FaZe Clan and be able to deliver a snack for gaming and beyond,” said Taylor Roseberry, brand experience manager for Totino’s. “This new snack was developed based on fan-demand and we’re eager to get it in their hands to share the amazing buffalo chicken flavor of this perfect snack.”

Totino’s FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken Pizza Rolls™ Brand pizza snacks will launch at retailers nationwide this July.

Last summer, FaZe Clan and Totino’s Pizza Rolls launched Totino's Pizza Rolls Brand pizza snacks Minis with the help of Lil Yachty. In each episode of the content series, dubbed FaZe Boat, Lil Yachty hosted FaZe Clan special guests like FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug, and members of FaZe Clan’s Nuke Squad in yacht-related activities like fishing and cooking, all while snacking on Totino's Pizza Rolls Minis.