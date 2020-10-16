Company: Eastern Standard Provisions Co.

Website: esprovisions.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $34.99

Product Snapshot: In conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Eastern Standard Provisions Co. has partnered with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to release the St. Jude Gift of Hope Box, which features a special selection of the Boston-based snack food brand’s hand-twisted soft pretzels, artisanal salts, newly released sugars, and “Sprinkle Hope” collectible stickers. Eastern Standard Provisions will be donating $10 from every sale to support the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Inspired by the stories of St. Jude patients and the care and the healthcare professionals who provide research, care and treatment, the team at Eastern Standard Provisions created the St. Jude Gift of Hope Box to ensure that families never receive a bill for their treatment, travel, housing, or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Available for $34.99 at esprovisions.com, the St. Jude Gift of Hope Box includes a variety of Eastern Standard Provisions’ signature soft pretzel twists, sticks, buns, and bites, along with its classic pretzel salt and Raspberry Lime Sugar bringing the sweet flavors of berries and citrus to the already delicious artisanal soft pretzels.

Rounding out the St. Jude Gift of Hope Box is a pair of collectible “Sprinkle Hope” stickers. The theme of the stickers is a joyful nod to confetti, one of the most powerful symbols of hope and accomplishment at St. Jude. When a child completes chemotherapy at St. Jude, they celebrate with a ‘No More Chemo’ party, where they are showered with confetti by their family members, physicians, nurses and staff.

Eastern Standard Provisions’ line of artisanal snack products and gift boxes—including gourmet soft pretzels, salts, sugars, and sauces—is available nationwide at esprovisions.com. Recognized by Oprah Winfrey on her exclusive “Favorite Things” list in 2019, Eastern Standard Provisions makes its hand-twisted, heat-and-eat soft pretzels with all-natural, vegan ingredients and ships them fresh to customers’ doors.

To learn more about the mission of St. Jude and the fight against childhood cancer, please visit stjude.org.