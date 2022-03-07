Company: Papa Murphy's

Website: www.papamurphys.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is upping the intensity by releasing its Buffalo Ranch Chicken pizza. Available for a limited time from March 7–April 17, 2022, the Take' n' Bake Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza is the ideal game-watching companion, whether you plan to hunker down for all-day sports action or to catch up on the nightly highlights.

This new recipe is spicy, creamy, and tangy all at once—with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, onions, and mozzarella drizzled in Buffalo Ranch sauce.

To support the debut of Buffalo Ranch Chicken, Papa Murphy's is launching a unique spring campaign—For All Fans—that celebrates its unconventional approach to pizza and brings all fans together for sports-watching parties. From March 7th through April 17th, Papa Murphy's will allow customers to spin their virtual prize wheel for a chance to score Papa Murphy's gift cards or discount coupon codes good for future purchases. To participate in this fun campaign, fans can visit www.PapaMurphysFans.com.

"For All Fans is all about bringing people together, and with our Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza, we have a way to help make those moments even more memorable," said Kim McBee, senior vice president of guest experience and brand marketing at Papa Murphy's. "The spicy buffalo sauce, combined with the creamy ranch sauce, is an exciting twist on a popular flavor, and we can't wait for our guests to try it!"