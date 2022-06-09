Tate & Lyle PLC has announced that it has today completed the acquisition of Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co., Ltd (Quantum), a prebiotic dietary fiber business located in China. The signing of a conditional agreement for this acquisition was announced on March 31, 2022.

Nick Hampton, chief executive of Tate & Lyle, said: “This acquisition significantly strengthens our fortification platform and our position as a leading global player in dietary fibers, while extending our presence in China and Asia. FOS and GOS fibers are highly complementary to our existing fiber portfolio and will allow us to offer a broader range of solutions to our customers across key markets."

"We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Quantum to Tate & Lyle. Quantum is a great fit with our growth strategy and our purpose of Transforming Lives through the Science of Food, giving us more opportunities to improve gut health and provide fiber fortification for consumers across the world.”

