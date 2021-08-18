Tate & Lyle PLC, a global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, has joined forces with the Nutrition and Health Institute INSK (Instituto de Nutrición y Salud de Kellogg´s) of Kellogg, to share the latest science on dietary fibers with health clinicians, nutritionists, and food and beverage industry professionals across Mexico, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina.

Research indicates that consumers in Latin America do not get enough fiber in their diet—with many not aware of the health benefits of dietary fibers, which go beyond gut health. The average fiber consumption among Latin Americans can be lower than 15 grams per day, while the recommendations for adults range between 25 grams and 40 grams per day.





Health benefits beyond the gut

Following a similar program launched by Tate & Lyle in Brazil last year, which attracted over 6,000 participants, Tate & Lyle and Kellogg are building on that success by offering an expanded online curriculum entitled "Dietary fibers: benefits that go beyond gut health."

The program, which runs from August 16 to December 31, 2021, features 12 twenty-minute video lessons in Spanish led by nutrition experts and food scientists from different countries across Latin America, covering a wide range of fiber-related topics including:

Current dietary fiber recommendations and consumption in the Latin American region

The gut health and fiber connection including links to prebiotics, microbiota and immunity

Benefits of fiber across childhood and throughout healthy aging

Dietary fibers and body weight, glycemic response, bone and cardiovascular health

Emerging science: The impact of fiber on the gut-brain axis



A flexible program

The online platform offers health professionals the flexibility to move at their own pace and prioritize those lessons which are most beneficial to their ongoing learning and practices.

“Fiber has so many health benefits beyond a healthy gut: getting enough fiber is associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and bowel cancer. It supports the normal functioning of the body’s immune system and has even been linked to having a positive impact on mood and emotional wellbeing,” said Renata Cassar, Tate & Lyle’s senior nutrition manager, Latin America.

“We are proud to share our latest science and understanding of fiber with fellow health practitioners in the region—our purpose is all about Improving Lives for Generations and we hope attendees come away from the course with a better understanding of and confidence in the role fiber can play in supporting a healthier, balanced diet.”





Enroll in the course

“Nutrition is part of the Kellogg DNA, we are passionate about supporting the continuous education of health professionals on relevant topics like the impact of dietary fiber on intestinal microbiota or the role of fiber in trending diets like Mediterranean, ketogenic, FODMAP, etc. Fiber consumption in Latin American countries is often insufficient, and we want to make a difference,” said Elisa Gómez Reyes, INSK lead at Kellogg.

To enroll in the online course "Dietary fibers: benefits that go beyond gut health," click here.