Company: Peanut Butter & Co.

Website: https://ilovepeanutbutter.com/

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $9.99

Product Snapshot: For National Peanut Butter Cookie Day, Peanut Butter & Co., the family-owned peanut butter brand available at more than 15,000 stores nationwide, is announcing a new line of cookies crafted with simple, honest ingredients.

The two new cookies are Peanut Butter Chip and Maple Almond Butter:

Peanut Butter Chip has a rich peanut butter taste and extra bursts of peanut buttery flavor from peanut butter chips.

Maple Almond Butter has the rich taste of almond butter with crunchy pieces of toasted almonds and a touch of real maple syrup for even more flavor.

Both cookies are 100% plant-based and made without any animal ingredients but still have the rich flavor and taste experience of a traditional homemade cookie.

The new line of cookies was a result of Peanut Butter & Co-Founder & CEO Lee Zalben’s own isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Like so many others, I went from working in an office with amazing and inspiring people, to working from home by myself and seeing co-workers only through a screen for months on end. With the lines between work and personal time so blurred, I’d work every week until I just about came undone, then I’d watch way too much Netflix to try to unwind. Finally, I found relief from the stress and some new creative purpose through baking and developing these cookies,” he says.

“I baked so many batches of cookies, week in and week out, each time making small adjustments to improve the flavor and the texture. Our team was remote, so it wasn’t easy to share and get feedback. It felt like I was starting over, going back to the beginning when I first started Peanut Butter & Co in 1998. It was both scary and exhilarating at the same time.”

Zalben brought the recipes to a small commercial bakery which baked several test batches. “It came together very quickly,” he shares. “All of the time I spent testing paid off and we had recipes that required very few adjustments to work at a larger scale.”

The entrepreneur is excited to finally be sharing his cookies with peanut butter and almond butter lovers everywhere. This marks a new chapter for Peanut Butter & Co, as the company, known up until now for their spreads, expands into snacking. “We’re really excited for all of the new ways peanut butter lovers will be able to discover our brand now.”

Peanut Butter & Co’s Peanut Butter Chip and Maple Almond Butter cookies items are launching on the Company’s website and also on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace. The company intends to offer the products to other channels in the coming months.