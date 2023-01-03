With the consumption and demand for nut butters continuing to grow across the globe as consumers become more aware of the health advantages of tree nuts, Kate’s Real Food is launching Almond Butter and Peanut Butter Variety Packs just in time for healthier snacking in the new year.

Powered by real honey and oats, Kate’s Real Food snack bars are 100% USDA-certified organic, gluten-free, and Non-GMO. The new variety packs offer an assortment of 12 customer-favorite Almond Butter and Peanut Butter snack bars. The products will be available nationwide, exclusively at KatesRealFood.com.

“Our customers were increasingly asking for a variety pack of their favorite bars packaged by tree nut type,” said Michelle McAndrews, marketing director at Kate’s Real Food. “At Kate’s, we are intentional in creating product innovations that meet the taste, nutrition and convenience needs of our customers. We’re excited to introduce these customer favorite snack bars just before the New Year as consumers think about health and wellness goals and resolutions.”

The new Variety Packs include the following flavors and varieties:

Almond Butter Variety Pack Lemon Coconut Oatmeal Cranberry and Almond Mango Coconut Dark Chocolate Cherry and Almond

Peanut Butter Variety Pack Dark Chocolate Mint Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Hemp & Flax Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate



Kate’s Real Food is available in over 7,000 retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, REI, Harris Teeter, Hannaford, Giant Food Stores, Sheetz, HEB, Publix, and King Soopers.