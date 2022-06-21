Company: Hostess Brands

Website: www.hostesscakes.com

Introduced: June 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Hostess $TWINKcoin is the newest limited-edition snack in the Hostess lineup, inspired by the recent headlines and discussion of cryptocurrency. A new take on fan-favorite Hostess Twinkies, Hostess $TWINKcoin is the first coin-shaped golden sponge cake of its kind.

"With more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies from which to choose, $TWINKcoin is the best investment to satisfy your snacking needs. Founded in 2022, $TWINKcoin was baked to create an opulent snack of golden treasure for any occasion," the brand says.

Launching in late June, Hostess $TWINKcoin will be sold at Walmart stores nationwide. The limited-edition snack comes in a 10-count multi-pack at a suggested retail price of $3.49.

