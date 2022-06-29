Packaging contains, identifies, and safely delivers snack food and bakery products. With thoughtful design, this functionality can be extended to enhance the product, improve the overall consumer experience, and make the sale in the brief time—an average of just seven seconds—that a consumer looks at the package in the store. It’s estimated that 68–80% of purchasing decisions are made at this point.[1]

“Cluttered graphic designs and contradictory messages cannot deliver the buying message in those critical seven seconds,” notes the Fundamentals of Packaging Technology, 5th Edition, a reference published by the Institute of Packaging Professionals and currently being updated. “Such products are simply not seen by the potential purchaser. And unseen is unsold. Sometimes, unclear on-pack messaging leaves the consumer confused about a product—even unclear about product differences across an entire category—and a confused shopper may default to the safety of not purchasing at all,” the authors conclude.

Consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) should therefore spend considerable time, manpower and money on package design. But when asked “What are your top three operational priorities?” CPGs ranked package design seventh, according to “Key Challenges for Packaging and Processing Operations,” a report published in September 2021 by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. This suggests that CPGs are missing an opportunity to drive sales and market share with package designs that can make their products stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Form and function

With packaging materials and designs constantly evolving, PMMI’s report stresses the need for brand owners to closely collaborate with material suppliers and original equipment manufacturers to ensure new concepts will run smoothly and not create inefficiencies on existing equipment. New equipment must be flexible and future-proofed to handle new materials and packaging designs with a minimum of retooling. The growing importance of environmentally friendly packaging means that this equipment flexibility is more important than ever. From different materials to package sizes that require less material or conform better to e-commerce needs, having the right packaging equipment is vital to meeting changing consumer demands.

A package design may be developed for a new product, but it can also refresh a brand or category to boost sales or capture the attention of a different demographic. A redesign may also be needed if regulatory requirements change, e.g., a refinement in nutritional labeling. Although structural features may be involved, redesigns often focus more on graphic elements such as logos, color, artwork and typography.

For example, a prominent logo and images of tasty, crunchy, plant-based snacks have boosted shelf impact for Harvest Snaps Baked Veggie Snacks from Calbee America. The back of the pack tells the Harvest Snaps story of creating better-for-you, baked snacks from farm-picked whole peas, beans, or lentils using recipes free of common allergens, artificial flavors and preservatives. The simplified messaging and focus on distinctive brand assets help consumers find products faster and build household penetration while unifying sub-brands. “With this redesign, we're bringing a fresh energy and identity to the Harvest Snaps' umbrella brand,” said Sandra Payer, head of Marketing at Calbee America.

Find solutions at PACK EXPO International

Packaging that exemplifies how CPGs are creatively adapting to consumer needs and trends will be on display at PACK EXPO International (Oct. 23–26, 2022; McCormick Place, Chicago) in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, sponsored by WestRock. Located in booth W20042 in The Containers and Materials Pavilion, the exhibit features award-worthy packaging from around the world.

It is more important than ever that the packaging and processing industries come together to share insights and innovations, and the best place to do that is PACK EXPO International—the most comprehensive packaging and processing show in the world in 2022. From connecting with colleagues and hearing from experts to seeing new technologies, materials, and machinery-in-action, PACK EXPO International is the most efficient and effective way to discover packaging and processing solutions for over 40 vertical markets. No other event this year will showcase entire production line solutions and offer attendees everything needed to compete in a changing marketplace. For more information and to register, visit packexpointernational.com.