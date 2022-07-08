This year marks the "diamond jubilee" of the Fleischmann’s Yeast production facility adjacent to downtown Calgary. Parent company AB Mauri, a global supplier of yeast and bakery ingredients serving artisanal and industry bakers, credits employees and the local business community for the facility’s success over 75 years.

“AB Mauri’s facility in Calgary opened in 1947 due to its ideal access to sugar beets, water, and a strong transportation network in Alberta,” said Gerald Ripley, plant manager, Fleischmann’s Yeast Calgary. “Our ongoing success during the past eight decades can be attributed to two very important groups—our dedicated employees and the Calgary business community, both of which continue to make this great city an advantageous location for manufacturing facilities like our Fleischmann’s Yeast plant.”

The yeast facility manufactures, sells, and distributes product to large and small commercial bakeries as well as foodservice and distribution companies in a variety of formats including cream, crumbled, and dry. The plant produces nearly 15,000 tons of high-quality Fleischmann’s Yeast annually, which is enough to bake more than a billion loaves of bread.

“Seventy-five years is a big mark for any business, and we could not be prouder of our relationship with Calgary through our business activities as well as our local community service efforts,” said John Heilman, vice president of yeast manufacturing, AB Mauri North America. “The Calgary facility is an important one of our lineup of yeast and bakery ingredient production sites located in the U.S. and Canada.”

Located on nearly six acres at 2201 15th St. SE in Calgary, the Fleischmann’s Yeast plant currently employs more than 30 people and is supported by an exceptional safety record, on-site water wells, and proximity to both the U.S. border and large Western Canada cities. The Calgary facility is known for pioneering wastewater facilitation and its efficient modernization measures.