Company: Simple Mills

Website: www.simplemills.com

Introduced: July 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Simple Mills is redefining the cookie aisle yet again with the launch of new Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies, a nutritious snack that marries the nostalgic sandwich cookie you know and love with real whole food ingredients. Available in two flavors, Creamy Peanut Butter and Cocoa Cashew Crème, Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are made with nutritious ingredients like nut flour and real nut butter. Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Amazon and SimpleMills.com.

Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are the only sandwich cookies made with nuts and nut butter. Like all Simple Mills products, Sandwich Cookies are made with purposeful ingredients like nutrient-dense cashew flour, cashew butter, organic coconut sugar, and organic buckwheat flour. Creamy Peanut Butter features crispy cookies made with cashew and peanut flour that are stuffed with real roasted peanut butter. Cocoa Cashew Crème is the brand’s take on the classic chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookie, where real cocoa takes center stage complimented by the subtle vanilla flavor of cashew butter.

Simple Mills is helping expand market demand for buckwheat, which has promising soil health properties, attracts pollinators, and can play an important role in diverse crop rotations. Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies are sweetened with 7g of organic coconut sugar per serving. Coconut sugar comes from perennial trees, which can help build healthy soil by keeping living roots in the ground year-round. As part of an ongoing commitment to regenerative agriculture—which the company describes as an approach to farming that builds ecosystem resilience through principles that consider the holistic context of the farm system—Simple Mills is investing in coconut sugar growing communities to enhance positive ecological and economic outcomes in their sourcing regions.

“The food we eat has an undeniable impact on not just our bodies, but also the planet,” said Katlin Smith, founder & CEO of Simple Mills. “We have the ability, and responsibility as a food brand, to create a better world for the future. Since our inception, we’ve focused on personal wellness by reinventing classic packaged foods with purposeful ingredients. In 2021, we evolved our product design framework to include planetary health as an equally critical commitment and piloted a new approach that connects regenerative agriculture to our innovation pipeline. We’re committed to being a positive force on every part of the ecosystem and are thrilled to introduce our new Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies as our latest commitment to personal and planetary health.”

Simple Mills is working with suppliers, farmers, and partners in Java, Indonesia to advance regenerative agroforestry in organic coconut systems. The brand launched a 3-year project focused on empowering farmers and strengthening ecosystems by:

Providing trainings on organic farming practices and food safety.

Investing in kitchen renovations and tool upgrades for farming families.

Testing a new species of coconut palm to increase crop diversity and improve harvesting safety.

Connecting farmers with technical assistance and seedlings to help implement agroforestry design.

Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies have an SRP of $6.99 at www.simplemills.com, where you can visit for details on the brand’s full portfolio and more on its commitment to regenerative agriculture.