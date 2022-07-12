Company: Dynatrol USA

Website: www.dynatrolusa.com

Equipment Snapshot: Dynatrol CL-10 DJ CIP Level Detectors can operate as high-, mid-, or low- level indicators for bulk solids materials ranging from low-density flakes and powders to pellets and heavy granular materials. It provides consistent results on applications of flour, cocoa, confectioners’ sugar, as well as various powders and fillers plus many other materials with a tendency to bridge or pack.

Dynatrol Level Detectors can be used in dusty environments. Specialized units can be used in temperatures exceeding 300°F and below freezing temperatures and refrigerated services. All detectors are calibrated at the factory and do not require any field calibration before installation.

Specifically designed for a long operating life there are no moving parts, gaskets, or seals to deteriorate and rely on mechanical oscillations to determine if the probe is covered or uncovered. Signals from the detector operate a single pole double throw relay within the control unit and the relay contacts can be used to actuate alarms, indicator lights, or process control equipment.

Installation is simple; the detector is mounted through a ¾” half-coupling at the point of desired level detection, eliminating costly flanges, float chamber, or fittings. The separate control unit permits installation at any convenient location.

Approved for Class I, Groups C& D; Class II, Groups E, F & G; and Class III services.