Groupe Le Duff (“Le Duff” or the “Group”) and its subsidiary Bridor have acquired Lecoq Cuisine Corporation (“Lecoq Cuisine”), a North American business in the production of specialty Viennese and French-style pastries. This new acquisition emphasizes the focus of Le Duff on accelerating the growth of Bridor, a business in frozen bakery and pastries, present in more than 100 countries and on five continents.

This new investment in the United States aims to support the global growth of Bridor and strengthens its current production capacities in Canada and the U.S. The Group has previously invested more than €200 million in North American production sites.

Founded in 1991 in New York by the acclaimed pastry chef Eric Lecoq, Lecoq Cuisine manufactures and markets more than 150 varieties of premium products, in particular viennoiseries (its croissants—sweet and savory; Danishes—with a wide range of cream cheese and fruits; cinnamon rolls; puff pastries; and brioches).

Present mainly in the U.S., Lecoq Cuisine also exports to Canada and the Caribbean. The products are manufactured at the company’s production site in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The company employs 250 collaborators and its revenue stands at $60 million (2022).

Committed to quality, Lecoq Cuisine uses only traditional French recipes and places great emphasis on proprietary manufacturing methods to offer the best products to its customers.

Such quest for excellence is shared by Bridor, which is continually innovating to develop healthy and natural products made with respect for French baking customs, and which collaborates with renowned chefs and craftsmen such as those with the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France award distinction.

Louis Le Duff, founder & chairman of Le Duff Group and Bridor, stated: “Having followed Eric Lecoq’s exemplary career with great interest for several years, I am especially proud of this acquisition. The Group’s international history is closely linked to America, which is my second home."

Philippe Morin, CEO of Bridor, emphasizes: “We could not be more pleased to be able to incorporate Lecoq Cuisine into the Bridor and Le Duff family. Eric Lecoq’s unparalleled commitment to excellence, coupled with the individual passion and craft that goes into every product, make us natural partners for each other.”

Eric Lecoq, founder & CEO of Lecoq Cuisine, added “Our intense focus on excellence and innovation is matched only by Le Duff’s reputation and track record for producing high quality products and exceptional customer service throughout its almost 50-year history. I am honored to join with Le Duff’s founder, the pioneer Louis Le Duff, and his team in exploring our next phase of growth. Together, we will be a powerhouse in every market in which we will operate.”

Lisbeth R. Barron and her firm Barron International Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Lecoq on the transaction. Barron International Group, LLC is a privately-owned investment banking firm. The firm’s founder, Lisbeth R. Barron, has more than 30 years of experience spearheading approximately $100 billion in strategic advisory and capital-raising transactions throughout her career.