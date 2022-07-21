Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics has promoted three key company leaders to vice president roles. All will report to Weber EVP & CFO Maggie Movius.

Mimi Ma has been promoted from corporate director of quality & compliance to vice president, integrations and compliance. Ma started her career at Weber as an operations manager in 2004 and has worked across many departments during her tenure. In her role leading the Integrations and Compliance team, Ma oversees new client onboarding, management of client SOPs, compliance and regulatory matters, auditing, and management of licenses, insurance, and certifications across all Weber facilities. She is also a member of the Executive Safety Committee.

Richard Grennon has been promoted from senior director, IT to vice president, technology. He has been with Weber since 2013 and is responsible for implementing and managing all aspects of Weber’s technology infrastructure, while ensuring that each client’s unique needs are met and that operations are uninterrupted. Grennon manages an in-house IT team of 15 developers, EDI specialists, and other systems professionals who support rapid development and deployment of technology solutions.

Derick Quintana-Hooker has been promoted from sr. director, human resources to vice president, human resources. Derick joined Weber in 2019 and has designed and implemented the HR infrastructure to support Weber’s rapid growth, while also driving key safety initiatives across the company. This HR infrastructure includes bringing on a new recruitment team to support Weber’s continued expansion, and retention and talent development initiatives, which support learning and advancement for existing associates. Derick has also implemented policies which empower employees to influence company safety and workplace guidelines, and directs the activities of the Executive Safety Committee.

“I am proud of the work that Derick, Mimi and Richard do to ensure Weber has the operational skills and tools needed to meet the promises we've made to clients,” says Movius. “All three share a great commitment to the Weber culture and continuously building on what we have to make us better tomorrow. We’re fortunate that they are now part of our leadership team and will help to deliver the next round of growth for the business.”

“In the last two years Weber has more than doubled in size,” says company CEO, Bob Lilja. “Mimi, Richard, and Derick have played essential roles in that growth. As we continue to add facilities, transportation capacity, and increased B2C scale to our network, our leaders ensure Weber has the operational capabilities to power growth.”

In the last year Weber has: