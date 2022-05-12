Third-party logistics provider Weber Logistics has announced that Senior Vice President and CFO Maggie Movius has been promoted to executive vice president and CFO. Movius has also been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as a shortlisted nominee for the publication’s CFO Leadership Awards.

Movius has been CFO of Weber Logistics for over seven years and has helped guide the company’s growth from a mid-sized, family-owned logistics business to a rapidly expanding regional 3PL supported by stout financial backing from Stellex Capital Management. The promotion recognizes Movius’s work and her essential role within the company’s executive team.

According to Weber CEO Bob Lilja, “Weber has more than doubled in size over the past two years as a result of rapid organic growth and a recent acquisition. Maggie has been a critical component of that success. With the support of Stellex, she has deftly steered the company through challenging financial waters related to the pandemic and changing market conditions so that Weber not only remains strong financially but is well situated for on-going expansion.”

In addition to the internal recognition that her promotion signifies, Movius has been named to the shortlist of nominees for the Los Angeles Times’s CFO Leadership Awards. These awards celebrate executives who are positively impacting the California business world, and who have enjoyed noteworthy accomplishments over the last 24 months.

The publication will announce the finalists and honorees at a live event in June.

Asked about her views on the CFO’s position in Weber’s continued development, Movius says “One of the roles of being a CFO in any organization is ensuring that capital is invested in the things that will support business growth. We must be nimble enough to adapt to the changing marketplace and really listen to what's happening with our customers. This includes giving our operations team the support needed to push the boundaries of service excellence and customer satisfaction.”