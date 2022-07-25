Mister Bee Potato Chips announced it is expanding its private label co-packing services to add to its chip making for retail outlets.

The small woman-owned business upgraded its entire facilities—new fryer, computerized seasoning, state-of-the-art bagging process, and new warehouse—providing optimum opportunities for expanding its production to make custom chips for other snack companies, grocery chains, convenience stores, and private organizations.

Mary Anne Ketelsen, president of Mister Bee since 2015, said the investments the company has made are now paying dividends. “We have upgraded our distribution strategy to retail outlets making our full range of chips available well beyond West Virginia, and the enhanced manufacturing upgrades allow us to fill more shifts and produce chips more days a week. Employment has grown at our Parkersburg manufacturing facility from 20 employees when I became president to 80 now.”

Rob Graham, vice president and head of sales, said: “Mister Bee has experienced significant growth recently due to increased interest in our products for private label brands and co-packing for snack companies. The flavor and quality of our products is being recognized nationally.”

Graham said Mister Bee will be attending more trade shows that promote snack manufacturing, including the Private Label Manufacturing Association (PLMA) gathering later this year in Chicago.

Ketelsen said the company stays current with a range of certifications: U.S. Small Business Administration woman-owned small business; Kosher; Eurofins GMP; SQF; and federal HubZone.

Mister Bee produces original, BBQ, sour cream and onion, honey BBQ, jalapeno, salt & vinegar, and dip-style potato chips that are offered at retailers throughout West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.



