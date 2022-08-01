SNAC International will be hosting its 46th annual Executive Leadership Forum (ELF) on September 11–13 at The Cloister at Sea Island in Sea Island, Georgia. Senior executives are invited to attend the snack industry’s premier annual event for exclusive education, insights, and networking opportunities. The deadline to register for both the hotel and event is August 12.

Snack makers will share how they have continued to innovate and evolve to meet the needs of their consumers while overcoming key obstacles facing the industry, including the supply chain crisis and radically transformed workforce landscape. While attending the conference, connect with fellow industry to navigate, adapt, and emerge stronger toward the road ahead.

“We are pleased to provide a platform for the most influential leaders in the industry to think through the contours of the next normal,” said Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. “Anticipating the new challenges and new opportunities makes coming together as important as ever.”

Special sessions will include:

“Macro-Economic Outlook” with ITR CEO and Chief Economist Brian Beaulieu

“Supply Chain Crisis: Resiliency and Opportunity” panel discussion with moderator Chris Adderton, vice president of council of supply chain management professionals and panelists Coreen Frolish, regional VP manufacturing with Campbell’s Snacks and Heather Hawkins, VP, operations with Transplace

A discussion on “The Future of Snacking at Mondelēz” with Brigette Wolf, vice president, global head of SnackFutures, Mondelēz International

“Leveraging Digital Transformation and Future Trends” with Caravan Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Leonard Brody

“The Future of Work Begins with Conscious Leadership Today” with Google Holistic Leadership Strategist Former Director Ginny Clarke

“A Sustainable Food Value Chain” with speaker soon to be announced

New this year, as part of SNAC’s WinS (Women in Snacks) initiative to increase the pipeline of women prepared for executive roles, SNAC is providing a 25% discount on registration to all first-time female attendees.

The Cloister at Sea Island features 50 acres and a nature center surrounded by the river, salt marshes, and the sea. The forum will include several optional networking activities, including golf, fishing, and a biking wildlife tour, which provide attendees the chance to make new connections and form strong relationships while exploring all the area has to offer.

The Cloister at Sea Island has a strict policy that anyone entering the property must have a hotel reservation; therefore, a reservation must be secured to attend the conference. For more information, the full conference schedule, and how to register, visit SNACintl.org/ELF.



