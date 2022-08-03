Billy Henshaw has been announced as VP, head of sales for Premier Foods USA. As part of premier foods investment and commitment to the U.S. market, Henshaw will be focused on supporting Mr Kipling’s rollout and expansion into the U.S. market.

Henshaw is an accomplished sales leader with over 20 years of sales, marketing, and category experience. Previously he worked in other sales leadership roles under the in-store bakery channel such as Sugar Bowl Bakery, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery, Hostess Brands, and CSM Bakery. Prior to his bakery roles, Henshaw held other management roles within other organizations such as Walmart, F3 Brand, and Outdoor cap throughout his career.