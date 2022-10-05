OREO recently released two limited-edition flavors for fall: Snickerdoodle, and Pumpkin Spice. Pumpkin Spice was released in August and Snickerdoodle will be released on October 17. Both cookies have a suggested retail price of $4.79 per package.
About the cookies:
- Limited-Edition OREO Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies – available October 2022: A combination of sweetness and cinnamon spice, OREO Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies are a brand-new holiday addition hitting shelves on October 17, 2022. The cookies feature a snickerdoodle-flavored basecake and cinnamon flavor creme with green and red sugar crystals. The limited-edition holiday cookie will be available nationwide, while supplies last.
- Limited Edition OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies: OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies will return to shelves in 2022. The cookie features the same golden OREO basecake but with a festive Pumpkin Spice-flavored creme. The limited-edition cookie will be available nationwide beginning in August 2022, while supplies last.
