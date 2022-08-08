Company: Cattaneo Bros.

Website: https://cattaneobros.com/

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.95-$38.95

Product Snapshot: Cattaneo Bros.' handcrafted, small-batch jerky from San Luis Obispo is now available for retailers across the country to carry.

Since 1947, family-owned and operated Cattaneo Bros. has been making high-quality, small-batch jerky dried low and slow in hot brick ovens. All of the company’s handcrafted jerky are made from whole muscle cuts of meat (never pressed, ground, or formed—no fillers or by-products) and tumbled in hand-mixed spices that are created daily from common kitchen staples.

Products include:

Range 100% Grass-Fed Beef: With no added nitrites, no sugar, and no gluten, this pure jerky is made from perfectly seasoned, pasture-raised beef sourced exclusively from SunFed Ranch and marinated in a red wine vinegar. Flavors include Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Chipotle, and Chile Cayenne. SRP: $5.95 (1-oz.), $14.55 (3-oz.), $24.95 (7-oz.).

Premium Handcut Jerky: Cut extra thick from solid strips of beef like the cowboys did, this jerky has a steak-like quality that highlights the natural flavor of the pasture-raised, grass-fed, and grain-finished beef, which is sourced exclusively from seventh-generation Five Dot Ranch. Original, Black Pepper, and Mesquite smoked in-house on hickory wood are gluten-free and contain no MSG. SRP: $14.55 (4-oz), $24.25 (8-oz.).

Classic Cut Beef Jerky: This traditional, old-fashioned flavored jerky is made from solid strips of corn-finished beef that are marinated in apple cider vinegar and a special blend of spices. Original and Black Pepper varieties are sugar-free, gluten-free, and MSG-free. There is also a sweet and savory Teriyaki flavor made with brown sugar. SrP: $12.55 (3-oz.), $20.95 (8-oz.), $38.95 (16-oz.).

Extra-Thin Cut Beef Jerky: Made from solid strips of corn-finished beef marinated in apple cider vinegar, this traditional, easy-to-chew jerky is brimming with old-fashioned flavor. Original, Black Pepper, Hot Pepper, and Mesquite smoked in-house with real hickory wood are each free of sugar, MSG, and gluten, plus a Teriyaki flavor rounds out the lineup. SRP: $4.95 (1-oz.), $12.55 (3-oz.), $20.95 (7-oz.)

Extra-Thin Cut Turkey Jerky: Crafted from solid strips of antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed Mary’s Free-Range Turkey Breasts, this lean jerky choice is 96% fat free with no added MSG and no nitrites. Flavors include Honey Pineapple and Sweet & Spicy. SRP: $12.55 (3-oz.).

Cattaneo Bros. jerkies are made from top-round beef and turkey sourced exclusively from the U.S. The beef products are hung to dry on steel rods for a tender inside and tough exterior, while the turkey is slow cooked on a screen. With high-quality meat at the heart of their products and a history in the agriculture industry, the family takes pride in fostering a respectful relationship with their cattle and poultry ranchers.

Said Katelyn Kaney, CEO of Cattaneo Bros., “Over the years, we’ve stayed true to our tradition of making handcrafted goods from simple, clean ingredients that enable families to make healthier choices. We believe the less steps between raw ingredients and the final product, the better, and that the best way to get something to taste good is to care about the quality of every ingredient you use. These values, which live at the core of our company, are what make Cattaneo Bros. jerky so unique in the marketplace and what keep our customers coming back for more.”

Cattaneo Bros. Jerky can be purchased online at CattaneoBros.com, plus through its local store, The Mercantile. The products are also available for retailers nationwide to carry.

Source: Cattaneo Bros.