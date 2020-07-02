First bar scientifically formulated for intermittent fasting now available on Amazon

Company: Fast Bar

Website: https://fastbar.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $16.00 (box of 5), $30.00 (box of 10)

Product Snapshot: Fast Bar, the first and only bar scientifically formulated to support intermittent fasting and time restricted eating goals, is now available on Amazon. From weight management, metabolic wellness, and increased energy; there’s numerous benefits associated with intermittent fasting. Consumers looking for sustainable diet practices have taken notice leading to growing popularity with Google Trends finding intermittent fasting the most searched diet of 2019.

Fast Bar is meticulously formulated to be a delicious source of nutrition, satisfying hunger while allowing people to stick to their fasting and weight management goals. It is specifically designed to supply the body with nourishment through its macronutrient ratio of high beneficial fats, low carbs and protein.

Each of the three flavors, Original Nuts & Honey, Nuts & Nibs and Cocoa Nuts, contains a scientifically determined formulation of high-quality nuts and select nutrients. They are plant-based, non-GMO, gluten free, and made without soy or dairy.

"Fast Bar is a one of a kind product and we are thrilled to have it widely available on Amazon,” said Joseph Antoun MD PhD, the CEO and chairman at L-Nutra. “Nutri-science has recently uncovered that you can mimic fasting while nourishing the body with a special formulation of macro and micronutrients. Fast Bar allows individuals practicing Intermittent Fasting (IF) or Time Restricted Eating (TRE) to first easily commit to their goals while reducing the fear of hardship and hunger often associated with long hours of fast, and to second still provide, rather than deprive, nutrients to their body.”

The formulation of the bar was developed based on the breakthrough and patented Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD) that has introduced an entirely new concept to the world: Fasting with food. Using cutting edge nutritional science, L-Nutra has created food that is clinically shown to avoid triggering food sensing pathways leaving the body in a fasting state but nourished with food. Fast Bar is the first standalone product based on the revolutionary nutri-science of the FMD. It is best to eat it in the morning to achieve fasting goals but can also serve as a snack in between meals to satisfy food cravings for people with busy schedules.