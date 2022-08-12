Company: Baker Perkins

Website: bakerperkins.com

Equipment Snapshot: Baker Perkins will be exhibiting at IBIE 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 17-22, 2022 inBooth 2800. An array of process equipment as well as two new laboratory scale units will be on display and it will also be debuting its ability to provide complete, automated process lines in partnership with its parent company, Schenck Process.

The TruClean servo-driven wirecut machine has been upgraded to run at up to 300 rows per minute to meet industry demand for higher output machines that maintain accuracy. The machine on show will also incorporate new TruWeight cookie weight control technology.

TruWeight Assisted Weight Control reduces variations in piece weights by individually adjusting the output from each die cup, providing significant potential for improved profitability on cookies and bars.

The encapsulation module is another feature that can be fitted to any wirecut to expand the range of end products to include cookies and bars with completely enclosed fillings including chocolate, caramel, cream, peanut butter, or jam.

The TruClean wirecut incorporates a patented two-axis servo system which provides infinite variability to the cutting and return paths, enabling optimum cutting performance at high speeds or on difficult dough. Tailored profiles can be created for each individual product and loaded at the touch of a button.

Baker Perkins’ laboratory scale machines are used for new product development, ingredient and recipe testing, and process troubleshooting. They do so with the minimum of time, effort, and money, and reproduce precisely the process of a full-size machine.

The company is introducing two new units, the TruClean Servo Wirecut Mini and the 390 Rotary Moulder Mini, which are available in its Innovation Center at Grand Rapids, MI and can also be installed in customers’ facilities.

Schenck Process Group’s material handling technology combined with Baker Perkins’ process systems provide a complete process solution for the baking industry, offering everything from ingredient delivery, to product processing, to baking. Following Baker Perkins’ acquisition by Schenck Process Group in 2020, representatives from both Baker Perkins and Schenck will be on Booth 2800 at IBIE to explain the full benefits of this development to customers.

Harnessing the joint capability of Schenck and Baker Perkins brings the advantages of an automated line from a single supplier. It was the key driver in the decision to unite the two companies.

Dealing with multiple suppliers is an added complication when implementing new process lines. For the customer, single-source supply means simpler lines of communication and management every step of the way, including line specification through to installation, to ongoing support and maintenance.