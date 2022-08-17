Company: BakeMeAWish.com

Website: bakemeawish.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $42.00-$65.00

Product Snapshot: BakeMeAWish.com has released its Halloween lineup, including a Trick or Treat Cake, festive mini cupcakes, and a brand-new Day of the Dead cake. Each fresh-baked gift is guaranteed to arrive on-time with next-day delivery.

The Halloween theme cake displays a “Trick or Treat” message surrounded by cobwebs and black icing, and the mini cupcakes are topped with orange, black, or white frosting decorated with sprinkles and ghoulish characters.

At the start of November, celebrate the return of the dead with the brand new Day of the Dead Cake in either chocolate, vanilla, red velvet, or strawberry. This cake features a brightly colored skull design, orange frosting, and sprinkles, with the display of “Dia de Los Muertos” written in the center.

Each Halloween treat comes with a greeting card. The Day of the Dead Cake will arrive with its own special celebration card.

Other BakeMeAWish.com Halloween treats include: