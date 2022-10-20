Supernatural, the modern baking essentials brand offering a variety of premium, plant-based ingredients and naturally-colored decorations, has teamed up with King Arthur Flour to release a No Spookies Baking Bundle for Halloween.

The baking set has everything consumers need to make a batch of festive, naturally colorful Halloween cupcakes—without any artificial colors, preservatives, or additives. The bundle includes Supernatural’s brand new sprinkle—Rainbow Softies—100% natural orange food color, all-natural Sunshine Yellow Frosting Mix (just add water and butter or vegan spread), and King Arthur Cake Mix.

The baking set will retail for $27 and can be bought at Supernatural's website.