Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza franchise specializing in fresh, high-quality pizza creations, has announced a new addition to its menu. The Signature Stuffed Crust option will be available on any large pizza for a limited time.

After much demand, Pizza Guys is now offering its Signature Stuffed Crust that’s great for any cheese lover. Customers can upgrade to the new option for $3 more on any large pizza for a limited time. The brand’s constant additions to their menu exemplify Pizza Guys’ commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction and innovation.

“We know that stuffed crust pizza is popular among customers and we wanted to be able to provide this option for our customers too.” says CEO and co-founder of the brand Shahpour Nejad. “Introducing new ways for customers to experience Pizza Guys’ quality ingredients is always a priority.”

For 36 years, Pizza Guys has continued to serve up its specialty pizzas to their loyal customers. All locations make their dough from scratch daily and top it with their secret blend of herbs, spices, and vine-ripened tomatoes grown in Central California.

“We will be adding new menu items to keep customers satisfied and coming back for more,” says Nejad. With six stores opened so far this year in Redding, San Carlos, Bakersfield, Santa Fe Springs, Chatsworth, and Temecula, more customers have been able to experience Pizza Guys’ quality ingredients.

“Pizza Guys will always be informed of the latest food trends and we will add to our menu accordingly,” said Nejad.