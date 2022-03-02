Company: Pizza Guys

Website: www.pizzaguys.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $17.99-$19.99

Product Snapshot: Pizza Guys, a Sacramento-based pizza chain specializing in unique flavors and fresh quality food, is serving up something new for the spring: the Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza. The new menu item is now available at all 70+ Pizza Guys locations.

The Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza features Pizza Guys signature white garlic sauce on their Tuscany thin crust and is topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, baby spinach, cup & crisp pepperoni, sliced red onions, and diced tomatoes. It’s also one of the many options that has the chain’s signature white garlic sauce. The price for this specialty will vary depending on the Pizza Guys location from $17.99 to $19.99, and additional toppings can be added for an extra cost.

“Pizza Guys is constantly creating new menu items that customers will love and can’t get anywhere else. Therefore, we are thrilled to be adding the Ultimate Spinach Pepperoni Pizza to our menu,” said Pizza Guys CEO and Founder, Shahpour Nejad. “The signature white garlic sauce, baby spinach, and pepperoni make for a delicious pizza that the whole family will love!”