FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies and 16 other restaurant concepts, has announced the opening of the first converted Great American Cookies from Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Las Vegas. The opening follows the May 2022 announcement of FAT Brands’ acquisition of the franchised chain of stores. Two additional converted stores are also set to open in Las Vegas by the end of 2022, furthering Great American Cookies’ presence in the city.

“Over the last several months, we have been working with the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip franchisees to ensure that there is a seamless transition to Great American Cookies,” said Jenn Johnston, president of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We are pleased to open our first converted location in such a short time which is in part due to franchisee, Kimberly Wright, who has been a tremendous asset in the process.”

“We are so excited to be open and to be able to serve our loyal customers the delicious offerings that make Great American Cookies so special,” said Franchisee Kimberly Wright. “They have an incredible brand presence with over 370 locations across the U.S. and I’m confident our guests will love their signature menu items such as the Original Cookie Cake and Double Doozies.”

The Rancho Alta Mira Great American Cookies is located at 4990 West Craig Road, Suite 2, Las Vegas, NV 89130 and is open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit greatamericancookies.com.