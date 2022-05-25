FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire the franchised chain of stores known as Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip from Crest Foods, Inc. and rebrand the stores as Great American Cookies. The acquisition is expected to increase FAT Brands’ foothold as a leader in the dessert category within the cookie and ice cream spaces, joining its existing Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery brands.

Crest Foods currently franchises approximately 85 Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip cafés across the U.S. This acquisition will add to FAT Brands’ Atlanta-based manufacturing facility, providing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings, as well as increasing the scale that will result from increased manufacturing volume.

“In 2022 we are focused heavily on our deep organic growth pipeline, but we saw great value in making this accretive acquisition,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “These stores will fold seamlessly into our Quick-Service Division and provide us the opportunity to increase the capacity of our manufacturing business, a key growth objective. To date, acquisitions have been a strong growth vehicle for FAT Brands, and we anticipate the combination of our production and distribution facility and scale to increase the profitability of the franchisees that are joining us in this acquisition.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.