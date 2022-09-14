The Syntegon Group, a global supplier of processing and packaging technology, intends to appoint Dr. Peter Hackel as member of the executive board at the beginning of 2023. In his new position as chief financial officer, Peter Hackel will be responsible for finance & controlling, foreign trade, and IT of Syntegon. He will be located at Beringen, Switzerland.

Hackel is a well-rounded, highly accomplished executive, experienced within sales as well as in finance and in this capacity has served as chief financial officer in different companies for more than nine years. He started his career with McKinsey & Company Inc. followed by Geistlich Pharma AG, Oerlikon Corporation AG, and most recently at Straumann Holding AG, where he has significantly contributed to the positive development of the company as group chief financial officer and member of the group executive management board since 2014. He successfully led growth and restructuring projects, among others as responsible for finance, investor relations, IT, operational excellence, procurement, and sustainability. He holds a PhD degree in Molecular Biology from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich, Switzerland, and studied Business Administration at the University of Hagen, Germany

“We are very pleased to have won Peter Hackel, an extremely experienced and successful manager, for Syntegon. Almost two decades of management expertise in operations, finance, and business management in different industries and an international network are excellent prerequisites to further advance the successful development of Syntegon,” says Dr. Michael Grosse, CEO of the Syntegon Group.

From the beginning of 2023, Dr. Walter Bickel, member of the Executive Board of Syntegon with responsibility for Transformation (CTO) and since July 1, 2020 additionally as chief financial officer, shall continue to focus on the further implementation of Syntegon’s successful transformation projects. Likewise, Walter Bickel shall remain responsible for human resources, supply chain, business, and project excellence at Syntegon. With his experience and extraordinary expertise, he will continue to contribute significantly to the success of the Syntegon Group.



