A message from Yianny Caparos, President, The Bakery Cos., Nashville, TN:

​Our organization is rapidly expanding—our capabilities are broadening and our product offerings diversifying. As can be seen with our recent acquisitions of Smyrna and Steck, and expansion at Cornerstone, we are growing and doing so quickly. While a very exciting time, it continues to be important that we structure the business to support this growth and the talent needs to drive us forward.

Having multiple facilities and constantly pursuing add-ons, we have realized a need for the position of Chief Integration Officer, as seamlessly and successfully integrating our acquisitions into our enterprise is critical for our continued success.

With that said, I am pleased to announce that Beth Westjohn has accepted the chief integration officer position, effective August 3rd. Beth is a key member of the senior leadership team, and we are fortunate to have her lead this new initiative. Beth can be reached by mobile at 217-821-3736, or bwestjohn@bakerycos.com.

In conjunction, I am pleased to welcome Randy Sieve as our chief financial officer. Randy served as chief financial officer for The HydraFacial Company from March 2018 through July 2020, where he was responsible for the finance and accounting teams. Prior to HydraFacial, Randy held the CFO and senior finance positions for various food-related companies including Columbus, Blommer, and Nestle. Born and raised in Minnesota, Randy and his wife, Lisa, are excited to be moving to Nashville and joining our team. Randy will join us as CFO on August 3rd, and will be based at Nashville Bun Company (NBC). He may be reached via email at rsieve@bakerycos.com, office phone 615-690-1531, or mobile at 510-862-7871.

​Please join me in congratulating Beth and welcoming Randy to our team, as we continue to pursue our aggressive plans for growth. These are exciting times, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved and very excited for what we will accomplish together in the months and years ahead.