St Pierre Bakery is set to expand its footprint in the U.S. bakery sector with a premium range of bake at home products, launching in 2023.

The brand, which continues its fast paced growth of over 30 percent, will add its first non-brioche baguettes and rolls to its product selection. The range will feature a twin-packed French baguette, a single French baguette, and a four count of crusty French dinner rolls. The recommended retail price is $6.49.

David Wagstaff, vice president North America, St Pierre Bakery explains, “The entire St Pierre range is designed to elevate the everyday with items that meet many meal occasions This new range has been in development since 2019 and we’re excited to bring it to market. The bake at home range is non-GMO, vegan, and really gives the consumer the premium quality, authentic French bread you would get from a Parisian bakery, but with the added convenience of ‘bake at home’."

Similarly to the rest of the St Pierre Bakery portfolio, the new products will be made to an authentic French recipe, shipped frozen from Europe and will offer retailers 28 days life. The unique proposition means that U.S. shoppers can now enjoy quality, French bread, baked at home in just 12 minutes.

Wagstaff continues, “The ‘take and bake’ sector in particular, is currently highly commoditized—now is a good time to develop the sector with a gap for an authentic, quality product, and our brand is perfectly placed to meet that demand in the market.

“The strategy is two-pronged in that we can take our brand-loyal consumers and introduce them to another new category; but also that we can take the quality for which we are known and improve an area of bakery which is, quite frankly, a bit stale.

“It’s a step-change for us because it’s not brioche, but we’re taking the same approach to improve and premiumize a new area of the sector. The St Pierre brand helps to tell a story. We are communicating more than product—it’s a lifestyle and our quality, authentic positioning backs all that up.”

