The St Pierre Bakery brand continues to sweep America, announcing its latest expansion in securing a place on the shelves of Walmart’s full 4,500 store estate.

Starting July 23, 2021, St Pierre Bakery 6 Chocolate and Hazelnut Rolled Crepes will be available in all Walmart stores across the United States. After a period of sustained brand-building and growth, America’s number one brioche brand is now expanding its authentic French range with America’s largest retailer.

Walmart will be stocking a 6-pack of the family favorite, retailing at $2.98. The product will also be the first to launch in St Pierre’s new-look branding, featuring a new stand-out logo and nods to its French authenticity but with the same instantly recognizable orange packaging.

Paul Baker, founder of St Pierre Bakery explains, “When we launched in the United States in 2014, securing national distribution with Walmart was an ambitious target to say the least. Once again, the sustained hard work of the St Pierre Bakery team has proven fruitful but this achievement also speaks to the outstanding quality of our products.

“Crepes are a French classic, perfect for breakfast, lunchboxes, on the go and afternoon snacking and our authentic, lace thin, French crepes are a product we’re truly proud of. It’s also a great introduction of the new-look brand and packaging. The brand has been built on its authenticity, versatility and quality and this is the first product in the new packaging that brings all of those features together. We’re confident that the sales will speak for themselves.”

The St Pierre Bakery core range consists of Brioche Burger Buns, Brioche Hot Dog Rolls, Brioche to Share, Sliced Brioche Loaf, and Brioche Sliders. The crepes are part of the brand’s individually-wrapped ‘sweet treats’ range, joining Croissants, Waffles, Brioche Rolls, and Brioche Swirls.

St Pierre Bakery will be working in partnership with Walmart to support the launch throughout Q3 this year, with additional floorspace in Walmart stores nationwide.

Baker continues, “We’ve been busy carving out a place for Brioche in the hearts and minds of US consumers. Whilst we’re the number one brioche brand in America and known for our Burger Buns, Loaves and Hot Dog Rolls, there is huge opportunity for us with our extensive ‘sweet treats’ range.

“The crepes and other SKUs in the range demonstrate all the things consumers love about our products in a convenient snacking format. The impact of the pandemic has also given greater appeal to individually-wrapped food that can be eaten on-the-go and we have a range of quality products in market that can help retailers to cater to that trend.”

The brand is now worth in excess of $100 million; it is the number one brioche brand in America, and has consistently outpaced private-label sales of brioche for the past 12 months.

For more information, visit www.stpierrebakery.com.

