The J.M. Smucker Co. announced the release of Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites, the no-mess, no-prep handheld sandwich. Known primarily as a frozen PB&J sandwich, the latest product offerings are frozen bites filled with quality meat and cheese.

"Smucker's Uncrustables have become a fan favorite," said Chris Achenbach, director of brand strategy, The J.M. Smucker Co. "Kids and parents love the fun flavors that began with PB&J. To offer an even wider variety, we have now added tasty, wholesome meat & cheese bites that are perfect for the lunchbox."

New Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites come in two varieties including Uncured Ham and Cheddar as well as Turkey & Colby Jack. From freezer to lunchbox, they are ready to eat by lunch. Each product pack will be available at national retail locations beginning in early October.

"In addition to our focus on continued innovation, we remain committed to enhancing our production capacity to meet the incredible demand—including completing the recent expansion of our Longmont, Colorado facility and kicking off construction for the new facility we will be launching in McCalla, Alabama," said Achenbach. "This continued focus on delivering for consumers has always been a key value for the brand and it will be essential to realizing our goal of Smucker's Uncrustables delivering $1 billion in annual sales over the next five years."

For more information on new Smucker's Uncrustables Meat and Cheese Bites, click here.