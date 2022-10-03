Doritos is partnering with gaming brand Xbox to launch its biggest on-pack promotion ever, which includes the brand-new Doritos 3D Crunch Nacho Cheese flavor.

In collaboration with Rockstar, Doritos is unlocking more content, more titles, and more communities to meet fans exactly where they are, no matter the game or the gaming platform.

Starting today, fans can purchase specially marked Doritos and Rockstar packaging to unlock access to over 100 titles with one free month of Xbox Game Pass.

Fans can also unlock instant win prizes like Xbox consoles, gaming computers, and more.

To sweeten the pot even more, fans can double their chances to instantly win gaming-themed prizes by purchasing both Rockstar and Doritos products together.

As part of this program, Doritos is bringing the fan-favorite Nacho Cheese flavor to its multi-dimensional chip. Doritos 3D Crunch Nacho Cheese is the first time Doritos 3D Crunch will be part of Doritos’ on-pack gaming promotions. The product is available in stores nationwide and on snacks.com.