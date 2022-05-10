Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.doritos.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.19 (2.5-oz. bag), $4.79 (6-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: Hold onto your cassette tapes because the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 premiere is this month and Doritos is releasing a new limited-time flavor, Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese—chips literally featuring another dimension. Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese brings together cheddar, Monterey jack, and parmesan cheese with a three-dimensional crunch that’s bursting with flavor. This release is just in time for the first-ever “Live From The Upside Down” virtual concert featuring Charli XCX and ‘80s music legends on June 23.

The concert’s can’t-miss lineup features legendary ‘80s headliners The Go-Go’s (“We Got the Beat” and “Our Lips are Sealed”), Corey Hart (“Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender”), and Soft Cell (“Tainted Love”). Decade-defying pop star Charli XCX will also take the stage to perform a surprise collaboration with one of the ‘80s bands.

Doritos will be the only way into the concert, so fans can pick up a bag of Doritos or Doritos 3D Crunch featuring the limited-time Stranger Things packaging while they’re on store shelves or visit Doritos.com/StrangerThings to reserve their ticket. There, they can also get their hands on “Live From The Upside Down” concert merch including t-shirts, bags. and posters.