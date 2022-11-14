Walmart’s Sam's Choice oatmilk chocolate bar, Albertsons’ Signature Reserve ravioli with porcini mushrooms and truffle, and biodegradable household cleaner from Sprouts Farmers Market are among PLMA’s 2022 Salute to Excellence award winners for store brand innovation.

They join nearly 100 other Salute to Excellence winners announced today at PLMA’s 2022 Private Label Trade Show here. The annual awards recognize outstanding food and nonfood products introduced within the last year at supermarkets, drug stores, mass merchandisers, and many other retailers. More than 725 products from 50 North American retailers were submitted.

“I congratulate all the retailers that participated in this year’s award program,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “These awards prove that store brands are leading the retail industry and giving shoppers the high-quality, high-value, and great-tasting products they want.”

Among the product trends from this year’s winners:

Plant-based products – Full Circle Market Plant-Based Bolognese-Style Pasta Sauce from Topco Associates; Sam's Choice Oatmilk Dark Chocolate Bar, Walmart; Earth Grown Non-Dairy Mocha Fudge Almond Milk Frozen Dessert, Aldi.

– Full Circle Market Plant-Based Bolognese-Style Pasta Sauce from Topco Associates; Sam's Choice Oatmilk Dark Chocolate Bar, Walmart; Earth Grown Non-Dairy Mocha Fudge Almond Milk Frozen Dessert, Aldi. Specialty pasta and sauce – Signature Reserve Ravioli with Porcini Mushrooms and Truffle from Albertsons; and Gustare Vita Parmigiano Reggiano Pasta Sauce from Hy-Vee.

– Signature Reserve Ravioli with Porcini Mushrooms and Truffle from Albertsons; and Gustare Vita Parmigiano Reggiano Pasta Sauce from Hy-Vee. Organic – Regeneratively Grown Organic Nepali Golden Black Loose Leaf Tea from Thrive Market; SE Grocers Prestige-brand Organic Chili-Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Southeastern Grocers; Simple Truth Organic Chocolate Chip Baked Energy Bar from Kroger; and 365 by Whole Foods Market-brand Organic Fair Trade Unsweetened Coconut Shreds from Whole Foods.

Submissions were sampled and evaluated by a panel of professional and consumer judges on several criteria, including taste, packaging, and value for money. Categories include snacks, health and beauty, home and household, food for the family, meal preparation, and healthy eating.

The winning products are being showcased at PLMA’s 2022 Private Label Trade Show, which opened today and runs through Nov. 15 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The full winners list can be viewed at plmawinners.com.