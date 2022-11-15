Bay State Milling has announced that Colleen Zammer has been promoted to vice president of varietal solutions growth and corporate innovation.

With over 30 years of experience in innovation and functional ingredients, Zammer will be leading commercialization for Bay State Milling’s proprietary ingredients, including HealthSense and SowNaked, while continuing to oversee R&D innovation broadly for Bay State’s portfolio of ingredients.

Previously vice president of research and development, Zammer will bring her experience in innovation and functional ingredients to the varietal solutions team to drive growth with both existing and new customers.