Sun-Maid Growers' brand Plum Organics has announced it will roll out a full redesign of its packaging. The updates to the full portfolio of nutritious pouches and snacks highlight transparency around their ingredients, making it easy for parents to feel confident in what they're feeding their children.

The brand knows that learning to love a diet filled with a variety of colors and flavors is not as simple as it seems. To solve this issue, the redesign brings the brand's bold, organic ingredients to life in a way that invites parents to start the journey to less picky eating for their little ones.

Plum features a flavor scale on their packaging, including sweet, sour, savory, and texture, making it easier for parents to navigate profile and flavor expectation. The updated packaging also features a dynamic QR code leading to the Plum website, emphasizing the importance of teaching children to love new foods through repeated exposure to a variety of fruits and veggies.

"Parents everywhere want their kids to form healthy, balanced relationships with food, including the experience of trying new things and expanding their taste palates from an early age," said Harry Overly, executive chairman of Sun-Maid Growers of California, parent company of Plum, PBC. "We want parents to feel confident that the food they feed their kids will grow their mind and body, which is why Plum prides itself on creating nutrient-dense foods in a variety of flavors, colors, and textures that inspire young children's curiosity to expand their world."

The inspiration behind the packaging stemmed from moments of playful discovery when a child engages with the world around them, with bright, bold colors and imagination being at the forefront of those first years in a baby's life.

Plum Organics' new packaging for its baby food pouches and snacks can be found on shelves now and are available at retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart.