Company: Velocity Snack Brands

Website: www.popchips.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: popchips, the better-for-you salty snack brand known for its popped, never fried potato chips, has announced a complete brand overhaul with a reimagined visual identity and the debut of two new flavors. After conducting in-depth market research to redefine its brand strategy, popchips has revitalized its distinct package design. The two new innovations, Fiery Buffalo and Fully Loaded, serve as an answer to consumer demand for salty snacks that don’t compromise on taste.

“We started with exploring what matters most to the consumer and worked backwards to strengthen our brand strategy,” said Michael Campi, vice president of marketing for Velocity Snack Brands, the parent company of popchips. “We know popchips buyers have a loud and proud love for snacking and won’t sacrifice on flavor, so we made that energy a common thread throughout the visual identity.”

The brand renovation taps into the highly distinctive, expressive personality that has remained at the core of popchips since its 2007 inception. Consumer insights gave Popchips the license to play with fun, bold packaging that can sometimes be reserved for the traditional salty snacks section. Inspired by the brand’s mission to spark joy, highly appetizing photography of each hero chip shines against a black backdrop and richly saturated colors.

Playful typography leaps from the packaging, and the new look brings the “Never Fried. Always Real.” tagline to the forefront of each bag. Beyond the packaging, the refreshed identity will be showcased across digital and in-store activations.

popchips has unveiled two new innovations: Fully Loaded and Fiery Buffalo. These flavors join already popular popchips varieties such as Sea Salt, BBQ, and Aged White Cheddar.

Great for game day and every day, Fiery Buffalo is a spicy, savory celebration in every chip. This game-changing flavor gets its kick from cayenne pepper complemented with garlic and buttermilk. For the baked potato enthusiast, Fully Loaded provides a force of flavor from sour cream, cheddar, chives, and bacon flavor.

Fully Loaded and Fiery Buffalo popchips are available online at Popchips.com, Amazon, and Kroger banner stores nationwide.