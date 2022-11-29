1440 Foods, a sports and active nutrition company, has announced the rollout of four new product innovations from its Pure Protein line of bars, powders, and shakes, and Body Fortress line of high efficiency protein powders.

Pure Protein, the #2 ready-to-eat protein bar on the market, has launched three new products to help consumers navigate the holidays and start the new year on the right track: a new flavor of its popular protein bar line, and two new product innovations that extend the Pure Protein portfolio:

Pure Protein Bars Chocolate Mint Cookie Bar: The latest flavor innovation from Pure Protein’s lineup of pre- and post-workout gluten-free bars, a mix of mint and chocolate. Featuring only 2g of sugar, 180 calories, and 19 grams of protein for lasting energy. Suggested retail price: $9.99 (six-count), $17.49 (12-count).

Pure Protein Plant-Based Nut Bars: The brand's first line of plant-based nut bars contain 10 grams of protein, 4-5 grams of sugar, and 5 grams of fiber. Flavors include Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate and Caramel Almond Sea Salt. SRP: $6.99 (six-count), $12.49 (12-count).

Pure Protein Candy Bar Bites: These gluten-free, low-sugar, snack-size bars are an alternative to traditional candy bars, and come in Chocolate Almond Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Caramel flavors. SRP: $7.99 (eight-count), $14.99 (16-count).

“Brands like Pure Protein and Body Fortress have a long history of supporting active consumers with a range of high protein, low sugar, energy-boosting products for pre-workout and recovery,” said 1440 Foods CEO Azania Andrews. “We are pleased to extend these bestselling lines with a range of new flavors and products that address the needs of today’s consumer while delivering high quality nutrition and great taste—and we look forward to introducing even more innovations in the coming year.”

1440 Foods brands can be purchased online at Amazon, or at a wide range of grocery, pharmacy, and convenience store chains nationwide such as Walmart, Meijer, Kroger, Walgreens, CVS, and convenience stores chains.