Following its recent non-GMO certification, salty snack brand PeaTos has announced it was oversubscribed on its Series A3 round led by POST Holdings, Inc and other high-profile private investors.

The Series A funds will enable PeaTos to continue its mission of challenging Frito Lay in a David vs Goliath battle for a piece of the salty snack category. Since inception, PeaTos has maintained that choice at the retail level in the salty snack category is an illusion with massive dominance and an effective monopoly being exerted by one player.

“While the amount of money we raised is a rounding error to Frito-Lay, we are extremely proud of this show of strong show of support from our investors, as well as retailers and consumers, who believe in our important mission,” said PeaTos founder Nick Desai. "Even in today’s challenging fundraising environment, there is still a strong demand for a compelling and unique brand promise. PeaTos has made great strides in a short time, demonstrating a real opportunity in the salty snack category for the same great ‘junk’ snack flavor and fun that America grew up on, but with 100% plant-based ingredients, better-for-you nutrition, and none of the junk.”

PeaTos expands into Walmart, nationwide.

PeaTos’ fast-paced retail growth continues as the snack brand expands into several hundred Walmart locations nationwide. The announcement follows PeaTos’ Q2 launch into several thousand CVS Health and HEB Texas store locations.

“For too long, snackers have been led to believe that if a snack tastes good, then it must be bad for you, and that all better-for-you snacks taste like cardboard,” says Desai. “That paradigm is outdated. Cheetos were invented in 1948 and the times have changed. PeaTos is revolutionizing the snacking category by incorporating better-for-you nutrition and plant-based nutrition into the same crunchy fun, flavor-forward, tasty promise of snacks modeled after Cheetos and Funyuns. It’s the holy grail of snacking and we are ecstatic to introduce the PeaTos snacking experience to Walmart shoppers!”

PeaTos employs proprietary methodology to replicate the dairy experience using only 100% plant-based ingredients. The result is an all-plant based, vegan snack.