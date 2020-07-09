LesserEvil makes debut in cookie aisle with launch of Keto Certified Mini Cookies

Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (4.4-oz. bag), $29.99 (6-pack)

Product Snapshot: LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand known for its premium portfolio of Organic Popcorn, Grain Free Paleo Puffs and Egg White Curls, is making its debut in a different aisle of the store this month with the launch of Keto Certified Mini Cookies. Made with simple and nutritious ingredients, LesserEvil’s introduction into the cookie category features two grain-free indulgent flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle, with more seasonal flavors set to launch in the winter.

Crispy on the outside and soft inside, LesserEvil’s Mini Cookies line is Keto Certified, Certified Grain Free + Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified, while the Almond Butter Chocolate Chip is also Certified Paleo Friendly. A departure from the vast majority of the cookie set, LesserEvil’s entry is made with better fats and low in sugar, containing such clean ingredients as organic coconut sugar, organic coconut flour, organic coconut oil and organic ghee.

“This is a new chapter for us as a company; one that may bring us down a sweeter aisle in the store but never far from our roots, making food grounded in cleaner, better-for-you ingredients,” said LesserEvil president and CEO, Charles Coristine. “We saw an opportunity to develop a keto cookie that is delicious, differentiated and healthier. Just another example of our steadfast commitment to investing in innovation and meticulously sourcing premium ingredients to compete in big categories where we can provide healthier choices and have the greatest impact on consumer wellness.”

LesserEvil’s Mini Cookies, Almond Butter Chocolate Chip and Snickerdoodle, are now available in-store at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the US with an MSRP of $5.99 per 4.4oz bag, and on www.lesserevil.com sold as 6-packs for $29.99. Amazon will also carry the pair of flavors at amazon.com/lesserevil. For more information, please visit www.lesserevil.com.