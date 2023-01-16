Walker’s Shortbread has revealed a newly reimagined logo and packaging redesign and announce the release of its updated Festive range holiday product offerings in honor of the brand’s milestone 125th anniversary.

“Family owned and run since 1898, an important detail within our new logotype is the inclusion of an apostrophe to emphasize our pride in our heritage and create a stronger consumer association with our founder Joseph Walker whose signature is on our package and whose recipes we still use today,” said Nicky Walker, managing director and 3rd generation member of the Walker’s family. “Our inspiration for the new Festive range draws from our history and also reinforces our commitment to providing a diversified holiday product offering in order to meet a wider audience of consumers and their changing needs for gifting and entertaining in the holiday season ahead.”

The updated Festive range is housed in a new-look, distinctive festive design and available in a multitude of new offerings as well as special gifting options such as stocking stuffers and assortment boxes. Holiday favorites such as its Festive Shapes, Gingerbread Men, and Mince Pies will feature packaging with bright, illustrative holiday designs, showcasing a variety of ways that consumers can use Walker’s Festive range for all their gifting, sharing and entertaining needs throughout the 2023 holiday season.

Continuing to enjoy sell-out success each year, the Walker’s Shortbread advent calendar is returning for 2023. With a distinguished new look, the contemporary book-style design is adorned with Walker’s tartan, gold embossing and stylish snowflakes, featuring playful illustrations when opened, and packed with Walker’s Shortbread favorites behind each door.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for Walker’s – as we honor the family’s heritage with our new logo & packaging updates and celebrate 125 years,” said Lisa Sherman, U.S. Head of Marketing. “We’re delighted to share our newly designed Festive range with you at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show and hope you’ll enjoy the delicious shortbread baked in our Aberlour village bakery.”

Attendees of the 2023 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from January 15-17 can get the first look at the new Festive range hitting shelves this fall, as well as a sneak peek on additional 2023 product innovations by stopping by the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, Booth #901.