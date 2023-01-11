After thirty-eight years of building, managing, and growing Sugar Bowl Bakery as a family business, Andrew Ly, co-founder and current CEO & chairman of the board, has stepped aside from the CEO seat and appointed current president & COO, Joel Feldman, as his successor.

Feldman will lead all cross-functional activity and will formulate and execute the company's long-term strategy, while Ly will continue to guide Sugar Bowl Bakery serving as an ambassador of the company culture and the face of the brand as chairman of the board.

"Since starting at Sugar Bowl Bakery five years ago, Joel has proven to be a talented, well-liked, and extremely capable leader. Despite the challenges of running a business during a pandemic, record inflation, and incredible supply chain challenges, Joel has adapted and thrived, leading the company to achieve tremendous growth and the opening of a new bakery in Atlanta," said Ly.

Feldman joined Sugar Bowl Bakery in 2018 after over 10 years in leadership at ARYZTA, a global bakery company based in Zurich, Switzerland, supplying a wide-range of baked goods to the world's leading foodservice and retail companies. Prior to ARYZTA, Feldman had roles of increasing responsibility with The Clorox Company. He has an MBA from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University.

"It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to help lead this company and work alongside the entrepreneurial Ly family," said Feldman. "Andrew and his family are a shining example of the American Dream and I'm honored to have the chance to take on this role. I look forward to ushering Sugar Bowl Bakery into a new era, while still placing our customers, fans, and employees at the forefront of all we do."