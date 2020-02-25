Cimcorp appoints Joel Kuusman as manager of U.S. operations and technology services

Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, has announced the appointment of Joel Kuusman to manager of U.S. Operation and Technology Services. Kuusman originally joined Cimcorp in April 2014 as a site manager, overseeing on-site installations of Cimcorp’s automated solutions. Through his experience on numerous projects, Kuusman has acquired a breadth of knowledge in the company’s systems and site work management, which he now brings to this new role. Namely, he will be responsible for leading the Cimcorp U.S. office in Norcross, Georgia, guiding its strategic growth and quality of customer service and after-sales support.

With a Master of Science in mechanical engineering from LUT University in Finland, Kuusman is an expert in technical equipment and industrial automation. For the past 17 years, he has helmed many on-site projects in various supervisory roles, including in mechanical maintenance, purchasing, quality control, process engineering and project management. Having spent considerable time living and working in the United States and Finland, Kuusman has a unique understanding of the two marketplaces and cross-cultural communication. This has enabled him to oversee Cimcorp automation projects in both countries.

Rick Trigatti, president, Cimcorp Automation, Ltd., said, “Given his background and experience, Joel is the ideal team member to head up our U.S. office. He will help align ongoing operations and strategies between our entities in North America and headquarters in Finland. In his time as site manager with Cimcorp, he has only strengthened his interpersonal skills while interfacing with customers from installation start to finish. Together with his technical acumen, these skills will be invaluable to ensuring we continue to satisfy our customer’s needs and provide excellent service and support to the U.S. marketplace.”

Joel Kuusman, manager of U.S. Operations and Technology Services, Cimcorp, said, “I am excited that Cimcorp has presented me this opportunity. I have been fortunate enough to work for a company that allows me to travel the world and engage with different people on innovative and rewarding projects. Cimcorp has a global reach and our solutions help customers tackle their toughest operational challenges—from SKU proliferation and speed of delivery, to labor shortages and seasonal peaks. We truly stand at the forefront of modern order fulfillment.”